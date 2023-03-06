Kepos Capital LP Sells 2,979 Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Kepos Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Altus Power were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,463,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altus Power by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after buying an additional 657,665 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,025,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AMPS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altus Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Altus Power Stock Up 4.8 %

About Altus Power

Shares of NYSE AMPS opened at $6.96 on Monday. Altus Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

