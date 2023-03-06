Kepos Capital LP Takes Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Toro by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 89,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth $243,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,031,000 after acquiring an additional 52,208 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

NYSE TTC opened at $113.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.33 and its 200 day moving average is $103.79. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $2,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,644.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $2,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,644.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

