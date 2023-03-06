Kepos Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Kepos Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Shares of PEG opened at $61.95 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 104.85%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

