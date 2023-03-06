Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 295,525 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 193,720 shares.The stock last traded at $56.84 and had previously closed at $59.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KROS. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.
Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics
Keros Therapeutics Company Profile
Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keros Therapeutics (KROS)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.