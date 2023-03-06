Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 295,525 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 193,720 shares.The stock last traded at $56.84 and had previously closed at $59.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KROS. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

