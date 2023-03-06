KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Short Interest Up 15.1% in February

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,680,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the January 31st total of 20,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,642,116. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 352,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Natixis raised its position in KeyCorp by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 75,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,331,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,188,000 after acquiring an additional 32,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 85,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

