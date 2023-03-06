Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$200.00 to C$210.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kinaxis traded as high as C$171.35 and last traded at C$170.86, with a volume of 70840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$169.35.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$217.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 4,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.01, for a total value of C$584,036.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 5,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total value of C$750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,215 shares in the company, valued at C$782,250. Also, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 4,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.01, for a total value of C$584,036.00. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.05, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$154.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$149.05.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

