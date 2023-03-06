KLCM Advisors Inc. Acquires 416 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,591,269,000 after purchasing an additional 286,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,066,777,000 after acquiring an additional 86,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,514,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,764,000 after acquiring an additional 24,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Home Depot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,033,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $837,185,000 after acquiring an additional 254,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $299.00 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.56%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.