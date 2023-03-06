Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.10.

KLPEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Klépierre from €19.00 ($20.21) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Klépierre from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Klépierre alerts:

Klépierre Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. Klépierre has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Italy, Scandinavia, Iberia, Netherlands and Germany, Central Europe, and Other Countries. The France segment includes Belgium and other retail properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.