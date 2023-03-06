Konnect Price Hits $0.0503 on Top Exchanges (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Konnect has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. One Konnect token can now be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $22,652.07 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00422869 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,413.61 or 0.28583133 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Konnect Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

