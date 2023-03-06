Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $89.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.73.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

