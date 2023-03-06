Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys New Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,873 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $64.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.54. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $206.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $524,918.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 84,254 shares of company stock worth $3,720,721 and sold 430,857 shares worth $18,614,347. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

