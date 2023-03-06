Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $479,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

LMT stock opened at $477.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

