Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $510,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,108,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $510,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,108,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $2,893,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,442 shares in the company, valued at $80,650,708.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,881 shares of company stock worth $5,811,635 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $142.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $173.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $116.91 and a one year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Stories

