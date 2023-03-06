Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases New Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,937 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC grew its position in Masco by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Masco by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Masco by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Masco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,304 shares of company stock worth $18,441,787. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE MAS opened at $50.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Articles

