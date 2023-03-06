Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,030 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 13,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

CMCSA stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

