Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 33.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $111.09 on Monday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $106.76 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

