Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes $271,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSMN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $731,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,726 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMN stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

