Krane Funds Advisors LLC Reduces Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,075,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,683,000 after buying an additional 89,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in OGE Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,955,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,217,000 after purchasing an additional 173,657 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,842,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,245,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,876,000 after purchasing an additional 408,058 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGE. Guggenheim cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE opened at $35.98 on Monday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.4141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.15%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also

