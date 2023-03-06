Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 1,784 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in DLocal were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DLocal by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after buying an additional 1,415,016 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DLocal by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,943,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after buying an additional 527,960 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DLocal by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,832,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,643,000 after buying an additional 1,013,327 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DLocal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,531,000 after purchasing an additional 56,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of DLocal by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,123,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,579,000 after purchasing an additional 488,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ DLO opened at $15.17 on Monday. DLocal Limited has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70.
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
