Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kuke Music Price Performance

NYSE KUKE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,178. Kuke Music has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Kuke Music alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kuke Music stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kuke Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuke Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.