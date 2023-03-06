Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 234,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 73,401 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 159.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,709,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 64.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.67 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

