Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Invests $280,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,133,000 after purchasing an additional 390,082 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8,278.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 98,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after buying an additional 97,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 95,333 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,097,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 830.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VDE opened at $121.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.24. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $90.87 and a twelve month high of $132.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

