Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Hershey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

In other news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,159. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $238.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $244.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.