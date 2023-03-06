Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.25 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

