Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $925,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $38.33 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

