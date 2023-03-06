Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 827 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in CSX by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $31.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

