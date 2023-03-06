Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 8,779 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,584 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,779 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 129,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.27. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.3333 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBVA shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €6.90 ($7.34) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

