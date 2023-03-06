Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,446,417 Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,446,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 4.16% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 243,826 shares in the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Up 1,901.0 %

NYSE:BTX opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $241.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.