Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KEY. DA Davidson began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.