Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 22,046 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,046 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of T opened at $18.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

