Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 7,065 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.2 %

INTC opened at $26.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54. The stock has a market cap of $109.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.