Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 42,540 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 322% from the previous session’s volume of 10,092 shares.The stock last traded at $10.05 and had previously closed at $10.07.

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landcadia Holdings IV Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

