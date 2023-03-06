LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from LaserBond’s previous interim dividend of $0.006.

LaserBond Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07.

Get LaserBond alerts:

LaserBond Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

LaserBond Limited, a surface engineering company, engages in the development and application of materials, technologies, and methodologies to enhance operating performance and wear life of capital-intensive machinery components in Australia. The company offers composite carbide steel mill rolls; and drilling tools.

Receive News & Ratings for LaserBond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LaserBond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.