Lawrence S. Gibbs Sells 1,568 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of UHS stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $125.94. 1,190,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 129.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 45,965 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 67.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 73,019 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.29.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

