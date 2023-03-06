Lawrence S. Gibbs Sells 1,568 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHSGet Rating) Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of UHS stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $125.94. 1,190,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 129.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 45,965 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 67.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 73,019 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.29.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

