Lcnb Corp Purchases Shares of 7,042 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lcnb Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $47.92 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.31.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

