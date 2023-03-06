Lcnb Corp Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Lcnb Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,759,044 shares of company stock worth $179,478,338 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Fiserv stock opened at $118.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $118.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.29.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

