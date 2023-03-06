LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) versus Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Head-To-Head Comparison

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LENSAR and Femasys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $34.46 million 1.02 -$19.60 million ($2.14) -1.49 Femasys $1.18 million 11.41 -$7.54 million ($0.79) -1.44

Femasys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Femasys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 0 0 N/A Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for LENSAR and Femasys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

LENSAR presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 338.87%. Femasys has a consensus price target of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 543.27%. Given Femasys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Femasys is more favorable than LENSAR.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and Femasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -58.67% -44.39% -35.50% Femasys -886.22% -48.96% -44.68%

Risk & Volatility

LENSAR has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Femasys has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.4% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Femasys shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of LENSAR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Femasys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Femasys beats LENSAR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. In addition, it provides non-surgical product technologies. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

