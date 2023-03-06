Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,745,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,284,000 after buying an additional 2,610,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,894,000 after purchasing an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,838,000 after purchasing an additional 112,138 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,896.3% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,600,000 after buying an additional 100,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 121,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 97,706 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock opened at $85.77 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $106.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.57.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.