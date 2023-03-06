Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in PPL by 70.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. PPL’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.38%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

