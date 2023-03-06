Lido Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,907 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 30.8% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GBDC. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 target price on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.53 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 194.12%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

