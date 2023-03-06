Lido Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 49.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 169.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 32.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

ARCC opened at $19.45 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

