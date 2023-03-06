Lido Advisors LLC Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 119,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $19.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

