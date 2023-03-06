Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 887 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 260.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 35.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $697.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $697.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $611.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $576.96.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

