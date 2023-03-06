Lido Advisors LLC Sells 1,177 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,258,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IJH opened at $264.37 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.19 and a 200-day moving average of $246.98.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

