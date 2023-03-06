Lido Advisors LLC Sells 752 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 187,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFXF opened at $18.02 on Monday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60.

