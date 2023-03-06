Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,778 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,329,000 after buying an additional 3,285,844 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,776.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,337,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,703,000 after buying an additional 2,256,518 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,822,000 after purchasing an additional 703,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

