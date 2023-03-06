Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Down 3.8% This Week

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,560.73 or 0.06960886 BTC on exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and $6.67 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,722,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,719,397.86297888 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,552.46927672 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $5,284,568.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

