Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Short Interest Down 17.8% in February

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE LSPD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $34.14.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,838 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

