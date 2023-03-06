Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 104.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric comprises 0.1% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

LECO traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.38. 75,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,755. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.06.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Stories

