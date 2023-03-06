Liquity (LQTY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $113.15 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 73.1% against the US dollar. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00009955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $203.53 million and $113.15 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Liquity

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,041,442 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol built on Ethereum that utilizes LQTY, a USD-pegged stablecoin. Ether holders can draw loans in the form of LQTY with algorithmically adjusted redemption and loan issuance fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

